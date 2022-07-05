Submit Release
REMINDER: Route 4038 Layton Tunnel and Bridge Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to remind motorists that the Layton Tunnel and Layton Bridge which carries Route 4038 (Layton Road) over the Youghiogheny River in Fayette County is closed to traffic beginning today Tuesday, July 5 through late August.  

The closure will allow crews to perform preservation work on the tunnel and bridge. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1002 (Banning Layton Road / Dawson Road), Route 1041 (Cunningham School Road), Route 819, Route 1010 (Front Street / Dickerson Run Road), Route 201, and Route 4017 (Cemetery Road). 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.  

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

