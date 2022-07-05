Submit Release
89 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (4 July), taking the total to 941

MACAU, July 5 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that 89 additional COVID-19 cases have been tested positive by nucleic acid testing within 24 hours yesterday (4 July). Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 941 cases; among them, 66 were detected in the community, and 23 were detected during management and control.

As of 08:00 today (5 July), a total of 13,010 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 2,220 close contacts, 8,140 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 665 secondary close contacts, 332 general contacts, and 712 accompanying persons.

