Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,751 in the last 365 days.

N.D. Attorney General opinion: July 1

The Office of Attorney General has issued a new open records opinion involving the Lake Region District Health Board. The Board created a committee to conduct interviews for the administrator position. All five people on the committee were board members. The committee held a special meeting by phone to discuss whether an applicant could continue to be a member of the county commission while serving on the board. The committee posted the notice on the Board’s Facebook page and website, but did not post it at the principal office, provide notice to the official newspaper, or include the information necessary for the public to join the call. Therefore, the Board violated the open meetings laws.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-07.pdf

You just read:

N.D. Attorney General opinion: July 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.