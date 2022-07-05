N.D. Attorney General opinion: July 1

The Office of Attorney General has issued a new open records opinion involving the Lake Region District Health Board. The Board created a committee to conduct interviews for the administrator position. All five people on the committee were board members. The committee held a special meeting by phone to discuss whether an applicant could continue to be a member of the county commission while serving on the board. The committee posted the notice on the Board’s Facebook page and website, but did not post it at the principal office, provide notice to the official newspaper, or include the information necessary for the public to join the call. Therefore, the Board violated the open meetings laws.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-07.pdf