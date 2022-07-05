Submit Release
BERLIN BARRACKS / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A CHILD

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A300522

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener                             

STATION: Berlin BCI                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: November, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct W/ a Child

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Churchill

AGE: 45

RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 15, 2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual abuse which resulted in an investigation into Matthew Churchill of Cabot.  In April of 2022, new and relevant information came to light and resulted in the arrest of Churchill.  The male was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/22 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

Det. Sergeant Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

