BERLIN BARRACKS / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A CHILD
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A300522
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Berlin BCI
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: November, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct W/ a Child
ACCUSED: Matthew Churchill
AGE: 45
RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 15, 2021 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual abuse which resulted in an investigation into Matthew Churchill of Cabot. In April of 2022, new and relevant information came to light and resulted in the arrest of Churchill. The male was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: N
Det. Sergeant Amber Keener
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
P:802-229-9191
F:802-229-2648