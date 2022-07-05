7 Pillars of Digital Marketing for Contractors: The Contractors Blueprint for Marketing Online

7 Pillars of Digital Marketing for Contractors Book by Musselwhite Marketing

ROANOKE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Contractors Blueprint for Promoting Your Business Online and Dominating Your Market'7 Pillars of Digital Marketing for Contractors’ was written exclusively for home service contractors that want more calls, leads, and new contracting jobs. This book shows contractors how to increase and improve their online visibility. The basis of this book is the work performed and results experienced by a southern California grading contractor that was on the brink of bankruptcy. The team at Musselwhite Marketing helped this contractor not only keep his doors open but helped them land $1,000,000 of bid work in just 60 days. And just 5 short years this same grading contractor won a $5,000,000 project all starting from a Google search!"Results have been that our phones have been ringing off the hook! Within a couple of months we had more call volume than we had ever experienced in our 8 years of business, so much so that we didn’t have enough people to do the work” - Jerry Russell, co-owner Advantage Grading and Engineering‘7 Pillars of Digital Marketing for Contractors’ covers the digital marketing aspects of websites, content, email, online ads, video, social media and reputation management. Most contractors need a robust and integrated SEO, PPC, and website design as their core digital marketing services."After we took a local grading contractor from the brink of bankruptcy to over a million dollars of bid work on the books in very little time, we knew we had to help other contractors with their businesses which in turn helps their family and their employees' families." - Linda Musselwhite, co-founder of Musselwhite Marketing.Kevin Harrington an original Shark from Shark Tank said, “I bought that book, sought them out, met them and said, guys, you have an amazing book here that teaches different verticals and different industries, how to perform successful digital marketing in their business, from building websites to building funnels to buying ads. They are experts in digital marketing. You've got to check them out”.Charles and Linda Musselwhite, founders of Musselwhite Marketing and authors of several digital marketing books, are giving away copies of their book 7 Pillars of Digital Marketing for Contractors to US contractors.“Regardless of your marketing goals, we believe the formula for success is found in some combination of digital marketing strategies and tactics of website, content, email, online ads, video, social media and reputation management. Contractors don’t need to read this book chapter by chapter, simply find your topic and turn to the section of interest” says Charles Musselwhite, co-founder of Musselwhite Marketing.Read what other contractors have said!“Musselwhite Marketing is ahead of the class. Top notch in the industry. Always growing and adapting to an ever changing industry. What sets them apart in my opinion is their fervor and expertise to grow their customers' business. You're not just a customer, you’re family to them. Thank you Musselwhite Marketing!” - James Beran, Owner MobileHome Painting Specialist“As a contractor with over 25 years in the construction industry, I recommend the book “7 Pillars of Digital Marketing for Contractors” by my friends Charles and Linda Musselwhite. It is a powerful resource.” - Mark Yanitelli - Owner of Extreme Precision Construction Corp"Meeting Charles and Linda and acquiring their services, my business has grown exponentially for me in the sense that my phone is ringing and with a service company that is critical for business to survive.” - Pete Pharris, president and owner, Above All Heating and Air ConditioningCharles and Linda Musselwhite are co founders of Musselwhite Marketing and authors of a few different marketing books. Musselwhite Marketing has provided digital marketing services since 2009 and is composed of a group of leading edge Digital Marketing professionals and experts from around the country. They subscribe to and practice, “No Nonsense, No Drama marketing!

