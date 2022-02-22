Musselwhite Marketing Announces Partnership Selection By ASNOA
We spent several months carefully reviewing & interviewing potential partners before partnering with Musselwhite Marketing. Their experience in insurance and digital marketing is a dual advantage!”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musselwhite Marketing, a full service digital marketing agency, is proud to announce partnership selection by The Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA), a fully integrated service and support provider that helps independent insurance agents grow their business with accounting, licensing, systems onboarding, marketing, skills training, and continuing education. This partnership provides ASNOA’s 3,000+ affiliates with WordPress and WiX website support, maintenance and creation to increase and improve their agency’s online presence and credibility.
Charles and Linda Musselwhite, owners of Musselwhite Marketing ran their own insurance agency for almost 8 years before opening their marketing agency providing website creation and management, content marketing, email marketing, online ads marketing, video marketing, social media marketing and reviews for independent insurance agents and their agencies.
“It’s an honor to be selected as ASNOA’s website development, management and maintenance vendor. We know first hand how demanding independent insurance agents work to achieve success, which is one reason why we wrote the book “7 Pillars of Digital Marketing for Insurance Agencies” said Musselwhite Marketing co-owner, Linda Musselwhite. “With 12+ years in digital marketing, our partnership with ASNOA empowers their affiliates to focus on working with their customers and growing their agency” said Charles Musselwhite.
ASNOA revealed this partnership at the turn of 2022 to their affiliates. Daniel Molinero said, “we spent several months carefully reviewing and interviewing potential partners before ultimately partnering with Musselwhite Marketing. Their experience in insurance and digital marketing is a dual advantage for our affiliates”
Why Website Maintenance And Management Is Important
Simply having a website is not enough. Regularly updating and maintaining your site is crucial to ensuring that your site is running at full capacity and staying current! Just like cars, websites require maintenance to operate properly. Properly maintaining your site helps to ensure site security, increase the number of new visitors, boost returning traffic, and more.
Updating website content regularly is an important part of running any business with an online presence. When you keep your site’s content updated, visitors will feel your site is more trustworthy and be more likely to end up making a purchase.
According to Brian Bradley, Agency Principal at Covenant Insurance Services, LLC and State Director Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA) for Nebraska, “I needed someone to take over the management of my agency website. Charles and Linda Musselwhite made the entire process painless. Team Musselwhite was fast to get things set up. They started off with a review of my website pointing out several SEO opportunities to increase and improve my website visibility.”
How Can I Find Out More About Musselwhite Marketing & ASNOA Partnership?
Musselwhite Marketing in conjunction with ASNOA worked together to create a webpage where ASNOA affiliates can get more info and pricing by visiting the ASNOA/Musselwhite Marketing page.
About Musselwhite Marketing
Musselwhite Marketing is a full service digital marketing agency founded by husband and wife team, Charles and Linda Musselwhite, creators of the 7-Pillars of Digital Marketing strategies and tactics for:
Website
Content
Online Ads
Video
Social Media
Reviews & Testimonials
Musselwhite Marketing is not a big box marketing agency but a modest team managing massive marketing systems. They invest lots of time, money, and effort every month attending conferences, participating in masterminds, testing new products, tools, and processes. We know what’s working, what isn’t and what’s coming.
Friend, mentor and celebrity Kevin Harrington says, “Charles and Linda Musselwhite, of Musselwhite Marketing are experts in digital marketing. You’ve got to check them out. Musselwhite Marketing, Charles and Linda Musselwhite, two thumbs up.”
Kevin Harrington is the inventor of the infomercial and founder of As Seen on TV. Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in global sales.
About ASNOA
The Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA) is one of the largest, leading networks of independent insurance agents that provides more than just carrier access and top-tier commissions. ASNOA is a fully integrated service, support, and marketing provider that helps independent agents grow their business. Learn more at www.asnoa.com.
