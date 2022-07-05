MarketsandMarkets Crystal Ball Events - July 2022 : Discovering Paths to Success, Post-Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- As industries & companies stabilize and begin to find footing in the past-pandemic, new ‘normal’ across the world, innovations & technological advancements have a distinct imprint of all we have grasped & learnt during the course of 24 unanticipated months.
As the path forward is envisioned, insightful discourse is the need of the hour! Partnerships & the sharing of critical knowledge will allow us to efficiently harness the tools & resources at our disposal in the quest for success.
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving urbanization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
The intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS this JULY.
MARKETSANDMARKETS PLANT BASED FOOD SOLUTIONS CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 21st July 2022 | 11 AM EST
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• Growing demand for vegan, vegetarian & free from animal source food options.
• Plant based meat solutions - ready to eat packaged products & other opportunities.
• Retaining the taste, texture, and sensory profile of plant-based food products are the major challenges for the manufacturers. How are these factors managed by plant-based food manufacturers to mimic the taste and texture of plant-based food products?
• How are start-ups planning to fulfil the unmet needs and growing demand for alternate proteins in the future?
• How are start-ups planning to fulfil the unmet needs and growing demand for alternate proteins in the future?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• KUSHAL CHANDAK, Vice President of R&D, PURIS FOODS
• RICK RAY, Sales, New Ingredient Development from Grains, Brewing Sciences & Protein Research, AXIOM FOODS
• MARY HIGGS, Business Development Manager - Dairy/Plant Proteins, BATORY FOODS
MARKETSANDMARKETS CYBERSECURITY CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 22nd July 2022 | 11 AM EST
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• With increasing awareness about the severity of cyber-attacks, what is the role of the government in cybersecurity? How do you think government initiatives would impact the cybersecurity market in the near future?
• What are some novel attacks that have been witnessed & what developments are required to prevent these attacks over the next 5 years?
• Role of cybersecurity solution vendors and system integrators who specialize in meeting specific use cases during cloud migration.
• As we are moving towards the Metaverse, how challenging is it going to be to tackle the cybersecurity threats in the metaverse?
• The top 10 revenue growth opportunities for cybersecurity ecosystem players over the next 5 years? Post-pandemic strategies from key industry leaders in terms of changes in product focus, end-use industry focus, regional focus, and technology focus? Major changes expected in 2022?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• RAVI SARKAR, Enterprise CTO - Technology Strategy, MICROSOFT
• BRENDAN EGAN, Vice President Marketing, ERI DIRECT
• JOHN SHEGERIAN, CEO, ERI DIRECT
• RICHARD FALCETTA, Senior Storage Technical Specialist, IBM
MARKETSANDMARKETS SUSTAINABLE AVIATION CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 25th July 2022 | 10 AM EST
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• Companies are moving from traditional aviation fuel to sustainable aviation fuel to significantly improve fuel-efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. What role do you see for sustainable aviation initiatives in helping customers become more efficient and carbon neutral to tackle sustainability concerns?
• Operators are increasingly focusing on use of biofuels which drives the adoption and production of sustainable aviation fuels as air transport industry looks towards carbon neutral growth. How do you see this playing a crucial role in the future of greener aviation goals?
• Batteries are the most common onboard energy storage components of electric aircraft due to their relatively high storage capacity. Modern batteries are mostly rechargeable and are lithium based, playing a crucial role in upcoming platforms such as electric aircraft. What according to you is leading to the development of Ultra-Low Maintenance (ULM) Ni-Cad Batteries replacing Lead Acid Batteries in upcoming aircraft platforms?
• Energy efficiency and carbon neutral are cited as the top priorities for CXOs and a key strategy for competitive advantage. What are the pitfalls to avoid for organizations to be successful in their enhanced sustainable aviation journeys?
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• MICHEL CHORNET, EVP - Engineering, Innovations and Operations, ENERKEM
• JASPREET SINGH, Head of Sales, BOLLORE LOGISTICS
• JOSEF RATH, Senior Vice President, OMW
• ANDREEA MOYES, Global Sustainability Aviation Director, BP
MARKETSANDMARKETS CLOUD COMPUTING CRYSTAL BALL EVENT
Date & Time: 28th July 2022 | 11 AM EST
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• More than 55-60% of workloads are expected to be spread across multiple public cloud environment by the end of 2022. Do you think this trend is expected to persist in the next 5 years?
• As businesses continue to migrate to cloud, how important will be the role of third-party vendors who specialize in meeting specific use cases?
• What are the major obstacles faced by companies migrating their applications to container infrastructure? Is it the infrastructure or the process of modernizing the apps?
• Convergence of IaaS and PaaS service models & the large-scale modernization of existing business-critical applications.
• Rise in demand for ‘Edge Computing’ solutions. Wide adoption of serverless architecture.
• The increased demand & spending on public cloud services by enterprises post COVID-19.
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• ATUL ATHAVALE, Head of Cloud Ecosystem, HUAWEI
• DAVID PALMER, Global Platform Innovator Blockchain Lead, VODAFONE
EXPLORE THE ENTIRE UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS!
Ayush Kanitkar
