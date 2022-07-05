flynas Teams Up with Amazon Payment Services to Become First Airline in KSA Offers Customers Installments Payment Option
The option enables travelers to pay for their booking in regular monthly payments through the bank issuing the credit cardRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East is the first airline in Saudi Arabia to announce the introduction of the Installments payment option. This option enables travelers to pay for their booking in regular monthly payments through the bank issuing the credit card.
To offer the new service, flynas has teamed up with Amazon Payment Services, a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with a mission to empower online businesses with a simple, affordable, and trusted payment experience.
In line with flynas' mission to provide its customers with increasingly favorable options, the Installments option from Amazon Payment Services through the bank issuing the credit card works to eliminate checkout hurdles, broaden customer reach, manage potential challenges in airline ticketing and drive growth with a seamless, payment experience that boosts conversions.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Stefan Magiera, Chief Commercial Officer at flynas, said: "flynas has always aimed to provide its guests with more choice when booking and buying their tickets. Today, we are pleased to offer our guests this new payment option to purchase their tickets in installments, which gives them more opportunities to travel and expands their options when choosing their favorite destinations."
"Since the launch of flynas, we have always been leaders in adopting new technologies to offer more choices to our customers. We were the first airline to accept credit card payments, the first company to accept online payments, and the first to accept payments through applications such as STC Pay. Today, we are the first to offer our guests installments as a new payment option, and we are confident that this will improve guests' experience and enhance their enjoyment of more flights on board our aircraft," Mr. Magiera added.
Commenting on the announcement, Mona Alsemayen, KSA Country Head for Strategy & Growth in Amazon Payment Services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: "At Amazon Payment Services, our goal is to innovate on behalf of our merchants to offer the greatest choice possible to their customers, empowering the end user to make the purchases they want in the payment methods they prefer. By offering the Installments payment option to their travelers through the bank issuing the credit card, flynas is leading innovation in the Saudi travel industry by adopting technologies that improve the customer experience overall."
Flexible and secure installment options are now available through the flynas website, allowing travelers the freedom to convert their transactions into monthly Installments and book their flights with the preferred option no matter where they are in the world.
The customer selects the Installments payment option on the payment page and inputs card details. If the card is eligible for the Installments payment option, the customer can choose the appropriate plan for them. Eligibility for Installments is based on the bank issuing the credit card. Currently, Installments are supported by banks across three countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.
This initiative comes as flynas succeeded in surpassing its level of operations prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, with an operating capacity of 103% in December 2021 compared to December 2019. Furthermore, as part of its expansion strategy, flynas announced an increase in its purchase orders for aircraft to 250, to become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa. flynas' strategy for growth is in line with its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's goal of receiving 100 million tourists annually by 2030.
Globally ranked among the top 10 low-cost airlines, flynas currently connects over 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 35 aircraft and plans to increase its destinations to 165. flynas has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.
Recently, flynas achieved the highest rating in the APEX Official Airline Rating, the non-profit organization, and ranked in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airlines among 600 companies globally. In addition, it has been ranked as the Leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years and has been awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 and also the Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East in 2019.
About flynas
flynas is a leading Saudi Arabian low-cost carrier with 35 aircraft, operating more than 1500 weekly flights to 35 domestic and international destinations.
Since its launch in 2007, flynas has transported more than 60 million passengers, a number that has steadily grown since its establishment in 2007.
flynas offers its guests the best value for money through competitive fares, timely flights, and superior customer service, which has earned several accolades, including the Middle East's Leading Low-Cost Airline award from the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years (from 2015 till 2021) as well as the prestigious Skytrax award for Middle East's Best Low-Cost Airline in (from 2017 till 2021).
flynas continues to grow and invest in its product with a recent agreement with Airbus to purchase 120 new A320NEO aircraft at a list value of US$ 8.6 billion. flynas is proud to receive its 20 Airbus A320Neo aircraft and add them to its fleet.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.flynas.com/ar
About Amazon Payment Services
Amazon Payment Services is a regional leader in digital payments operating across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a mission to empower online businesses through a simple, affordable, and trusted payment experience. Designed to enable businesses to unlock and optimize their online presence, Amazon Payment Services provides secure digital payment services and solutions that are easy to use, including tokenization technology, local payment methods, third-party services such as advanced fraud tools, installment plans such as Buy-Now-Pay-Later, digital wallets, and reporting APIs, as well as cutting-edge consumer payments insights.
For more information on Amazon Payment Services, please visit paymentservices.amazon.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
