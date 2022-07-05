The 23rd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference to take place in Florence, Italy, in November 2022

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022 Conference

SAE Media Group reports: Registration is now open for the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, taking place in Florence, Italy, this November.

FLORENCE, ITALY, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last twenty-two years, the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference brought together military experts, agencies and organizations alongside leading aeronautical industry, companies, and service providers.

Returning on the 29th and 30th November 2022, in Florence, Italy, SAE Media Group will again host a valuable forum to explore the strategic and tactical airlift capability in the region and offer allied programme managers the chance to network with leading tanker OEMs and systems integrators.

For those interested in attending the event, the £300 early bird offer will expire on the 30th September 2022. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr1.

Preview of the expert speaker line-up this year:

• Air Commodore Anthony Lyle, Commander - Air Mobility Force, Royal Air Force

• Colonel Sean Finnan, 86th Operations Group Commander, US Air Force

• Colonel Jurgen van der Biezen, Commander, Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport Unit

• Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struznya, Commanding Officer, Strategic Airlift International Solution

• Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Clow, Business Development, ACT Innovation, NATO Allied Command Transformation

• Major/Dr Jacopo Frassini, Doctrine Staff Officer, NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine

The brochure and agenda will be released shortly. Visit the downloads centre to view related content including the past attendee list, past presentations, and the invitation letter from the Conference Chairman at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr1.

Innovation leaders from across the international air mobility and airlift community will gather at this unique event giving delegates plenty of networking opportunities as well as access to knowledge from private sector industry leaders.

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

Conference: 29th-30th November 2022

Venue: Grand Hotel Mediterraneo, Florence, Italy

Lead Sponsor: Boeing

Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Embraer, and Lockheed Martin

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo and Port City Air

SAE Media Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick at +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen at +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

-------------- END------------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.