Growing day by day, Marker Groupe is preparing for its investment tour
Providing services in many areas of digital marketing and software and growing day by day, Marker Groupe is preparing for an investment tour!LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing services in many areas of digital marketing and software and growing day by day, Marker Groupe is preparing for an investment tour!
Established in 2018 and serving more than 150 institutions in 10 countries, Marker Groupe has been growing with an ever-increasing momentum since its establishment as a group company operating in the digital marketing and software industry by combining creativity and technology. Marker Groupe, which is on its way to globalization by opening its UK/London office a very short time ago, aims to increase its growth rate by taking investment.
Seed Investment for the First Stage of the Software Project
Marker Groupe, which provides versatile services in digital and plans to complete the first stage of the project by taking seed investment for the first stage of its software project, aims to receive an investment of 10,000,000$ in its first round.
Founding Partner Mahmud Altundemir made a short statement about the UK office and declared that they were working on a software project. Speaking about the investment tour, Altundemir said: “As you know, we have been working on our own project for a while. After the opening of our London office, we decided to implement our project. In this direction, we aim to complete the first phase of our project by going on an investment tour. We get a lot of questions about the project. I can briefly summarize for you that it will be a versatile project for institutions selling products or services in digital. We don't want to give too much detail for now, but I want you to know that with a different perspective, we will gather many features that have never been before under one roof. We aim to make our digital service concept under one roof permanent with our product.”
Marker Groupe
Marker Groupe LTD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn