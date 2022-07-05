AI Integration In The Cloud Services Market Steers Growth Rate To 15%

Cloud Services Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cloud Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud service providers are increasingly using artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency and speed of cloud computing services. Artificial intelligence leverages computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind, which is predicted to be shaping the cloud services market outlook. Using AI in cloud services can increase productivity and efficiency while automating repetitive tasks and supporting human capabilities. The advantages of using AI for cloud based services include lowering adoption costs, facilitates co-creation and innovation and driving AI-powered transformation for enterprises. Cloud service providers can use AI-powered network security tools to track and evaluate network traffic.

The cloud services market size is expected to grow from $396.10 billion in 2020 to $798.84 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.1%. The cloud services market share is expected to grow from $798.84 billion in 2025 to $1,429.67 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%.

Read More On The Global Cloud Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-market

Adoption of cloud-based solutions in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Africa will drive the growth of the market. These countries require cost-effective solutions as they are in lack financial resources and are on verge of development. Also, during pandemic situations, the companies in these countries can benefit from saving their IT expenditures by adopting cloud computing services. The ability to use on-demand, scalable cloud models to achieve cost efficiency and business continuity is providing the chance for organizations to rapidly accelerate their digital business transformation plans.

Major players covered in the global cloud services industry are Amazon, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc.

TBRC’s cloud services market report is segmented by type into Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), business process as a service (BPaaS), by end-use industry into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), media and entertainment, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare, others.

Cloud Services Market 2022 - By Type (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)), By End-Use Industry (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance), Media And Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Healthcare), By Application (Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery, Application Development and Testing, Database Management, Business Analytics, Integration and Orchestration, Customer Relationship Management (CRM)), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cloud services market overview, forecast cloud services market share and growth for the whole market, cloud services market segments, geographies, cloud services market trends, cloud services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cloud Services Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2322&type=smp

Not What You Were Looking For? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By End User (BFSI [Banking and Financial Services], IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-global-market-report

Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resource Management (HRM), Manufacturing and Operations, Supply Chain Management (SCM)), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud ), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End User (Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, BFSI) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-as-a-service-global-market-report

Platform as a service (PaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM), Database Management Systems (DBMS), Business intelligence platform (BIP), Application development on Cloud), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By End User (Financial Institutions and Services (BFSI), Technology, , Retail, Distribution, Education services, Travel and transport, Healthcare and life sciences) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/platform-as-a-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read More About Us At https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call Us Now For Personal Assistance With Your Purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC