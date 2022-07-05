Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market Growth Is Sustained Due To The Increasing Geriatric Population

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of oncology cases thus contributing to the growth of the ambulatory IV infused pumps market. Cancer is a disease of old age and injecting the medication using chemotherapy infusion pumps is increasing the demand in the market. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. By 2030, the population aged 65 year and above is expected to reach approximately 70 million in the USA. By 2050, the percentage of senior citizens in Japan is expected to grow to 40%. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, about 60% of cancer cases occurs in people with 65 years or older and 75% of deaths caused by cancer in this stage. The expected increase in the aging population suffering from cancer is expected to drive the ambulatory IV infusion pumps market growth.

The ambulatory IV infusion pumps market size is expected to grow from $734.70 million in 2020 to $820.80 million in 2025 at a rate of 2.2%. The ambulatory IV infused pumps market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2025 and reach $915.50 million in 2030.

Ambulatory IV infusion pumps market trends include companies focusing on smart infusion pumps that have inbuilt features such as better software like Dose Error-Reduction Systems (DERS), ADT interfacing, alarm notification system, charge capture solutions, and electronic medical record (EMR) which are designed to enhance safe I.V. medication administration through a customizable drug library that places organization-specific parameters on volume, concentration, rate, and duration for most infusion therapies, which is predicted to be shaping the ambulatory IV infusion pumps industry outlook. The library is designed to accommodate each organization’s specific I.V. formulary and to meet patient population needs in multiple care areas.

Major players covered in the global ambulatory IV infusion pumps market industry are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Smiths Medical, ICU Medical, Inc.

TBRC’s ambulatory IV infusion pumps market report is segmented by therapy into infusion pumps, anti-infective infusion pump, others, by patient care settings into hospitals, home healthcare, others, by application into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, anti-infective, other applications.

Ambulatory IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022 - By Therapy (Infusion Pumps, Anti-Infective Infusion Pump), By Patient Care Settings (Hospitals, Home Healthcare), By Application (Chemotherapy/Oncology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology, Anti-Infective), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

