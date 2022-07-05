Global Ready Meals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Ready Meals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ready Meals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ready Meals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ready meals market size is expected to grow to $213.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. According to the ready meals market analysis, the growing awareness of food products with extended shelf lives is significantly contributing to the ready meals market growth.

The ready meals market consists of sales of ready meals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are convenient, inexpensive, fast, and pre-portioned. The ready meals are complete meals that only require heating before eating. They are ready to eat and already cooked or prepared. They are priced at a lower price and hence are cheap and convenient to use.

Global Ready Meals Market Trends

The increasing demand for fresher and more convenient nutritionally compliant dietary standards are one of the key ready meals market trends gaining popularity. For instance, in September 2020, FiveStar Gourmet Foods ltd launched the Simply Fresh2GO ready-to-eat meals product line to deliver both in retail and school food services channels to meet strict national school lunch dietary standards. It maintains that each item in the line has a balanced complete meal including protein, grains, fresh vegetables, and fruits.

Global Ready Meals Market Segments

The global ready meals market is segmented:

By Product: Frozen, Chilled, Canned, Dried

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online

By End-User: Residential, Food Services

By Geography: The global ready meals market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Ready Meals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ready meals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ready meals market, ready meals global market share, ready meals global market segments and geographies, ready meals global market players, ready meals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ready meals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Ready Meals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever Group, Nestle, Conagra Brands Inc., Kerry Foods, Chao Xiang Yuan Food Co. Ltd., Dr. Oetker, BRF Global, Berkshire, Green Mill Foods, Fleury Michon, PepsiCo Inc., Danone S.A., Sakara Life, and Gobble Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

