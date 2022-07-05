Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the agricultural adjuvants market size is expected to grow to $5.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Increasing demand for agrochemicals is driving the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market.

The agricultural adjuvants market segment consists of sales of agricultural adjuvants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemicals used to enhance the efficiency of chemicals agents and other pesticides products to eliminate the pests and help in building up response and ability of the pesticides. An agricultural adjuvant is any material (other than water) that is added to an agricultural chemical product to change its physicochemical qualities and/or improve its efficacy. Adjuvants are additives that are either added to the formulation or added to the spray tank to modify chemical fertilizer activity or application characteristics such as better mixing and handling, spray retention, droplet drying and increasing droplet coverage, boosting herbicide cuticle penetration and cellular accumulation, and lowering herbicide leaching through the soil profile are all advantages.

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Trends

Technological advancements are one of the key agricultural adjuvants market trends gaining. For instance, in 2020, BASF, a German multinational chemical company announced the launch of Sentris buffering technology in the growing season of 2021. Sentris is a liquid buffering agent that when added to a dicamba spray solution, raises and stabilizes the pH of the solution while lowering the possibility for volatility. It has also been proven to reduce the potential for tank contamination by helping spray system clean-out and hygiene.

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Segments

The global agricultural adjuvants market is segmented:

By Type: Activator Adjuvants, Oil Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants, Surfactants

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables

By Formulation Type: Suspension Concentrates, Emulsifiable Concentrators

By Application: Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Others

By Geography: The global agricultural adjuvants market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides agricultural adjuvants global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global agricultural adjuvants market, agricultural adjuvants global market share, agricultural adjuvants global market segments and geographies, agricultural adjuvants market players, agricultural adjuvants market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The agricultural adjuvants market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Agricultural Adjuvants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Evonik Industries, Nufarm, Croda International Plc., Clariant International Ltd, Adjuvant Plus Inc., Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Solvay, Winfield Solutions LLC, BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Brenntag North America Inc., and Stepan Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

