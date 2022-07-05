Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size To Reach $54 Billion In 2026

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The injectable drug delivery devices market was positively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased use of injections for vaccine and biological drug delivery. This transient boost is subsiding, and the market now better reflects the market characteristics and economic fortunes of the different geographic regions. In 2021, the global market was led by North America, followed by Western Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The injectable drug delivery device market is expected to show significant growth in the coming years, due to various technological advancements and new product launches that improve the convenience, ease and accuracy of administration of the growing number of parenteral therapeutics.

The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of injectable drug delivery devices and related products, including conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto injectors, pen injectors and infusion pumps by entities. They are extensively utilized for the administration of agents that are not suitable for oral administration for reasons such as stability, bioavailability, speed of onset, duration or site of action. This includes the majority of vaccines and biological drugs such as nucleotides, peptides, proteins, monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and cell-based therapies. Injectable drug delivery devices are typically used for intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intraperitoneal, intramuscular, or intravitreal administration. As a result, injectable drug delivery devices are broadly used to treat the majority of medical conditions such as autoimmune diseases, diabetes, infectious diseases, hormonal disorders, oncology, orphan diseases, pain management, respiratory therapy, by various end-users such as hospitals and clinics, home healthcare settings, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and research laboratories.

Global injectable drug delivery market size grew at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2016 and 2019 until revenues were boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues of $24.6 billion in 2019, increased by 24% to $30.5 billion in 2020, and by a further 20% to $36.5 billion in 2021. The COVID-19 virus caused supply chain issues for various pharmaceutical and injectable drug delivery manufacturing companies. However, the global focus on population-based vaccination programs was sufficient to drive double digit market growth. As the peak of vaccination campaigns pass, the injectable drug delivery market is expected to return to high single digit growth in the near term.

Injectable drug delivery devices are segmented into syringes, injectors, and pumps. Syringes are the simplest injectable drug delivery devices, they are generally single use, disposable devices comprised of a chamber, a moveable plunger, and a needle. The drug for injection can be provided either in form that needs to prepared and drawn into the syringe or as a prefilled syringe, containing drug substance ready for injection. Syringes are generally for acute or occasional injections and are primarily used by healthcare professionals for administration to patients. Injectors are more sophisticated drug delivery devices; they are generally self-actuated devices for self-administered intradermal injections. They can be either single use disposable devices or can include a permanent or replaceable drug reservoirs and replaceable needles, for multiple use applications. Injectors are designed to make injectable medication easier and more convenient to use for patients and thereby improve compliance in chronic conditions, requiring multiple injections over time.

Injectors (often referred to as Pens) are frequently designed as a differentiable feature of the therapy, with many drugs being supplied with a branded autoinjector. For example, the insulin market is dominated by branded drug/device combinations such as Novo’s Tresiba®. Pumps usually consist of a disposable syringe/needle, a drug reservoir, a mechanism for propelling the infusate, a flow-control mechanism, and a means of displaying alarm conditions and/or user prompts. They range from bulky bed-side infusion pumps to discrete wearable devices. Pumps are primarily used where continuous drug infusion at controlled variable rates is required in a healthcare setting. Patient-controlled pumps are particularly used in analgesia and blood glucose control.

Syringes are the largest segment by volume but accounted for only 29% ($10.6 billion) of the injectable drug delivery devices revenues in 2021, due to their low unit costs. In contrast, injectors accounted for 61% ($22.2 billion) of the market, with pumps accounting for the remaining 10% ($3.2 billion). In 2021, North America was the largest region in the global injectable drug delivery devices market, accounting for 38% of the market. Western Europe and Asia Pacific were the second and third largest regions, accounting for 30% and 23% of the global injectable drug delivery devices market, respectively. Africa was the smallest region in the global injectable drug delivery devices market.

As per data from the Global Market Model, the injectable drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach $53.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%, with the injector and pump segments and the emerging markets achieving slightly higher than average growth rates.

Growth in the global injectable drug delivery devices market will be driven by the continuing growth in the development and use of biological drugs (originator or biosimilar) that are administered by injection. Whilst there are many potential alternative routes of drug administration and new developments in formulation and delivery technology, the preeminent position of parenteral delivery for biologics remains unchallenged. Seven of the top ten selling drugs are biologics and they continue to make up approximately 30% of annual new drug approvals. This, coupled with the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes and diseases of an ageing population (particularly cardiovascular disease and cancer), will fuel the growth of injectable drug delivery devices over the coming years.

Innovation in the design and functionality of auto-injectors will continue to fuel the growth of the market. Auto-injectors are fully automated, highly customized, and reusable injectors that can be used by a patient to perform hundreds of injections. Patients can control the speed and depth of dose delivery to help minimize pain or discomfort during injection. Increasingly, manufacturers are including dosage sensors and wireless connectivity to enable local and remote monitoring of dosage and compliance. These connected injectable drug delivery devices are likely to be a major future driver of growth in the market. Additional features such as pre-injection drug warming for refrigerated drugs and the further development of needle-free injectors will also fuel market growth. Finally, miniaturization of infusion pump technology has opened up the use of wearable injection and infusion devices. These when combined with wearable sensors offer the opportunity for autonomous dose adjustment. For example, in 2022 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today authorized the Insulet Omnipod 5, the world’s first tubeless, wearable system for individuals 6 years and older. It includes an algorithm driven closed loop insulin pump that communicates directly with a Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to form an ‘artificial pancreas’ which alters insulin administration based on blood glucose levels. This closed loop technology is likely to become the gold standard in the treatment of insulin dependent diabetes and will likely spawn the development of other sensor driven drug administration applications.

The injectable drug delivery devices Global Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides injectable drug delivery devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts injectable drug delivery devices market size, share, injectable drug delivery devices market players, injectable drug delivery devices market segments and geographies, the market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

