Global Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary pharmaceuticals market size is expected to grow from $21.98 billion in 2021 to $24.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global veterinary pharmaceutical market size is expected to grow to $32.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary pharmaceuticals industry growth.

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of veterinary pharmaceuticals and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary medicines which are used for pet animals and farm animals (including vaccines, antibiotics, and parasiticides).

Global Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Trends

The rise in generic drugs for animal care is being seen as the latest trend in the veterinary pharmaceuticals market. The economical nature of generic drugs is enabling pet lovers to take care of their pets efficiently.

Global Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Market Segments

The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented:

By Type: Veterinary Vaccines, Veterinary Antibiotics, Veterinary Parasiticides, Others

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies and Drug Stores

By Route of Administration: Oral, Others

By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

By Vaccine: Inactivated Vaccines, Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

By Geography: The global veterinary pharmaceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary pharmaceuticals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global veterinary pharmaceuticals market, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market share, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market segmentation and geographies, veterinary pharmaceuticals global market players, veterinary pharmaceuticals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary pharmaceuticals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Merck & Co. Inc., Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Perrigo Company plc, Virbac SA, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Ceva Sante Animale, and Aratana Therapeutics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

