Spa Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Spa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Spa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Spa Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the spa market share is expected to grow to $86.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. According to the spa market analysis, rapid urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the market.

Want to learn more on the spa market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6251&type=smp

The spa market consists of sales of spa services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide body relaxation and health management services. The spa establishments offer customizable treatments such as anti-aging and de-stressing and are also beneficial for managing stress, weight management, detoxifying the body, medical ailments, and boosting the immune system.

Global Spa Market Trends

Technological advancements are one of the key spa industry trends gaining popularity. Many spas are using various technologies to provide innovative services to customers. For instance, in January 2021, Touch-Free Wellness Spa, a US-based new spa business was opened with touch-free spa technology to provide spa services without the touch of a therapist or massage practitioner. The spa uses infrared sauna pods, cryotherapy, anti-gravity robotic massage chairs, hydro-massage chairs, lymphatic compression massages, whole body vibroacoustic treatments, and near-infrared light therapy to deliver a hands-off spa experience.

Global Spa Market Segments

The global spa market is segmented:

By Service Type: Massage, Beauty/Grooming, Physical Fitness, Others

By Facility Type: Hotel/Resorts Spa, Destination Spa, Day/Salon Spa, Medical Spa, Mineral Spring Spa, Others

By End-User Sex: Male, Female

By Geography: The global spa market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global spa market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spa-global-market-report

Spa Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides spa global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global spa market, spa global market share, spa global market segments and geographies, spa market players, spa market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The spa market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Spa Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Canyon Ranch, Emirates Palace, Four Seasons Hotels Limited, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG, Harrison Hot Springs Resort, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Planet Beach Franchising Corporation, Rancho La Puerta, Jade Mountain Resort, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Non-Ionic, Cationic, Amphoteric, Anionic), By Origin (Synthetic Surfactants, Bio-Based Surfactants), By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-and-personal-care-surfactants-global-market-report

Hand Cream and Hand Lotion Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Moisturizing Hand Lotion, Protective Hand Lotion, Repair Hand Crème), By Application (Adult, Baby), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Beauty Salon, Pharma & Drug Store, Online Store) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-cream-and-hand-lotions-global-market-report

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage Parlors, Other Personal Care Services), By Category ( Mass, Premium), By Distribution Channel (Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/