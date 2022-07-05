PV Coating wins contract in Myanmar

VIETNAM, July 5 - PV Coating focused on bidding for projects inside and outside the country in the first six months of 2022. — Photo courtesy of PV Coating

HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Coating JSC, a member of PetroVietnam Gas JSC, has won a contract to coat a 14-inch, 9.5km-long marine pipeline using anti-corrosion method and reinforced concrete as part of a mining project run by Thailand's PTTEP Group in Myanmar.

According to the firm, the project will be implemented in the third quarter of 2022.

PV Coating reported that in the first six months of 2022, along with providing services to major customers such as Nippon Steel, Anpha ECC, Thanglong Technical, Tân Nhật Tiến, Thái Dương and Vietsovpetro, the company focused on bidding for projects inside and outside the country.

Last year, despite COVID-19, the firm managed to maintain production and ensure the provision of services to its customers.

At the same time, it applied measures to cut costs and ensure capital for production.

Deputy General Director of PV Gas Huỳnh Quang Hải said that this year, PV Coating needed to improve its capacity to win coating contracts for more oil and gas projects. — VNS