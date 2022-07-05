MarketResearchReports.com: Global Quartz Fabrication Market to Reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028
The global top five players hold a share of approximately 72.28% in terms of quartz fabrication market revenue.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fused quartz, with its combination of high purity and mechanical stability at high temperatures, is the ideal material used in the processing of silicon wafers. Leading manufacturers provide precision quartz materials to drive technology breakthroughs.
Global Quartz Fabrication market size is estimated to be worth USD 1146.44 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1612.88 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Clear Fused Quartz accounting for 83.50% of the Quartz Fabrication global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 1,364.13 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.06% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The semiconductor segment is altered to a 6.54 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Quartz is used in a number of different areas within the semiconductor manufacturing process where purity is of the highest order. Front-end semiconductor processes are generally large consumers of Quartz products, where the “wafers”, most commonly made of Silicon, are put through a series of process steps in order to eventually create millions of circuits known as microchips. Many of these process steps require precisely controlled gas reactions at high temperatures on the surface of the wafers. Quartz parts are commonly used to ensure that high purity is maintained while being able to withstand high pressure/vacuum at high temperature, while not reacting with the wafers themselves or introducing particles that will cause circuit failures further down the line.
China Quartz Fabrication market size was USD 211.39 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Quartz Fabrication were USD 190.20 million and USD 240.38 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 17.69% in 2021, while China and Europe are 19.48% and 22.15% respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 21.74% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.88% through the analysis period.
Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with a CAGR of 7.14%, 6.17%, and 4.76% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Quartz Fabrication landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 108.73 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 6.99 % over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Quartz Fabrication include Heraeus Holding, Tosoh, Momentive Technologies, Qsil, Ohara, Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share of approximately 72.28% in terms of revenue.
