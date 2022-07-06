Cloudbric Enhances as a Cybersecurity Provider with its CTA Membership Approval

Cloudbric (CEO, Taejoon Jung), a cloud security provider, announced its approval in becoming the newest member of the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA).

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric will be the third security provider, following SK Shieldus and Sands Lab, to become a member based in the Republic of Korea, and is the first blockchain security company.

CTA is a non-profit organization working to improve the cybersecurity of the global digital ecosystem by facilitating the sharing of advanced threat information among companies and organizations. Highly recognized cybersecurity providers, such as Cisco, Fortinet, McAfee, Symantec, and Palo Alto Networks, are among the existing members, just to name a few.

CTA membership consists of three member categories, in which the roles and privileges differ, these three categories are: Charter Members, Affiliate Members, and Contributing Members. Out of the three types, Cloudbric has been approved as an Affiliate Member, which allows Cloudbric to be a part of CTA’s main committee.

“I am very excited to welcome Cloudbric as the newest Affiliate Member to CTA,” said Michael Daniel, President, and CEO of CTA. “Cloudbric’s security service plays a pivotal role in recording and sharing attacks originating from all around the world. With Cloudbric’s threat intelligence, they can provide very useful data to the other members and in turn, can improve their own product offerings through the intelligence they receive as well.”

Cloudbric, like all the other members in the alliance, will have to meet a daily quota in sharing threat information. Threat information shared by members, such as Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), Advanced Malware, and other types of attacks, are all collected and automatically shared in real-time through an open source-based cloud platform (the CTA platform). Members use this data in the platform to mitigate and defend against cyber adversaries.

“Cloudbric’s approval as a member of the CTA affirms that the threat information our service has accumulated over the years is being recognized in the global market,” said Taejoon Jung, CEO of Cloudbric. “We are delighted to be able to enhance our threat intelligence and make a contribution in the cybersecurity ecosystem, through the sharing of threat intelligence and collaboration with the CTA.”