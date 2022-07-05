realme launches C35 in UAE, the most stylish budget smartphone of 2022
The lightest and thinnest phone in the C series comes with a flagship 50 MP cameraDUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing into the entry category the most stylish budget smartphone of 2022, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, has launched C35 in the UAE, bringing innovative and flagship premium features in an affordable range that is starting from AED 629 for the 4+128GB model.
C35 is the lightest and thinnest phone in the realme C series. It is 8.1mm thin and as light as 187 g, and comes with a modern chiseled aesthetic look. It comes with a TUV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification which endorses the best quality smartphones.
Style, premium features
Weighing less than an iphone 13 and matching its looks, realme C35 is an all-rounder wrapped in a stylish envelope. The thin right-angle bezel of the device gives it a visual elegance and additionally a good, comfortable feel in handling. Available in Glowing Black and Glowing Green, C35 has been acclaimed as an out-of-the-box phone in the budget category.
The best-seller in the realme C series – C35 – comes with superior all-round specs beating the competition in the segment. Apart from its premium look, the device comes with a 6.6” FHD+ Large Display, a 5000mAh Battery with 18W Quick Charge, and a Unisoc T616 Processor, packed in an ultra-thin body.
In line with realme’s leap forward strategy, C35 comes with a flagship-level AI Triple 50 MP camera, which positions the device at the forefront of the upward trend of affinity towards these sensors that have been driving sales for smartphones globally. Under AED 700, C35 is a stylish device with 50 MP cameras.
The C35 primary camera comes with a large area and f/1.8 aperture that facilitates capturing pictures in detail allowing users a blockbuster experience in shoots. For portrait shots, C35 has an f/2.8 B&W and f/2.4 macro view from up to 4 cm.
TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification
A dual certification – TUV Smartphone High-Reliability Certification and Real Quality – value adds to the debuting C35, and places it ahead of the competition in the category.
TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in all areas of business and life. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.
The TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification sets a high-quality standard for consumer electronics and industry standards for significant markets worldwide.
Mega Battery and FHD Display
C35 retains the massive 5000mAh battery and 18W quick charge advantage in C35 as well as offering an uninterrupted 39 days on standby. The device can be charged 50 per cent in 49 minutes. C35 is the first phone in the C series with a 6.6-inch FHD full screen, which is a larger FHD screen size in this segment, providing an unparalleled FHD visual experience.
realme Narzo 50 also available in UAE
Along with the C35, the smartphone brand is also launching realme Narzo 50, which features the fastest gaming processor in the segment, powered by MediaTek Helio G96. In addition, realme Narzo features a 5000 mAh battery that can be charged to 100% in 70 minutes with 33W Dart Charging. It also comes with a 50MP AI triple camera. realme Narzo 50 is exclusively launched on Noon e-commerce platform in UAE with the price of AED 799.
The products will also be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Noon.
