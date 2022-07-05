Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement about a bus accident that claimed a student’s life and injured others:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of a serious bus accident involving students from Quebec attending an English-language program at Selkirk College in Castlegar. Sadly, one young life was lost and many others were left with injuries. My thoughts are with these students, their loved ones and the Selkirk College community at this difficult time.

“We are in contact with the Government of Quebec to offer any assistance necessary to ensure families can be with their loved ones. Counselling and trauma support is also being made available for everyone involved.

“I want to thank emergency and health personnel who responded to this incident, ensuring those affected get the care and support they need. An investigation is underway to help determine the cause of the crash so we can work to prevent future accidents of this nature.”