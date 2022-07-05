Submit Release
Over 265 cyber attacks per week on Vietnamese systems

VIETNAM, July 5 - HÀ NỘI — The total number of cyber-attacks causing problems on information systems in Việt Nam was 6,641 in the first six months.

On average, there are more than 256 attacks on domestic systems every week.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that out of 6,641 cyber attacks, there were 1,696 incidents of phishing attacks, 859 defacement incidents and 4,086 malware attacks.

Statistics of the Authority of Information Security (AIS) showed that the total number of cyberattacks causing problems on systems in Việt Nam in the first half of the year decreased by 2.54 per cent compared to the last six months of last year and rose by 127.82 per cent compared to the first six months of last year.

On average, information systems in Việt Nam suffered 1,107 incidents of cyber attacks every month in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year growth of 36.5 per cent.

The increase in cyber attack incidents in the first half of the year was mainly due to the sharp growth in phishing attacks, which appeared more on scam websites and apps on social networks, said AIS.

To ensure information security for Vietnamese information systems and cyberspace, in the coming time, AIS will continue to monitor and actively scan, evaluate, make statistics and boost communications and warnings so that users know and avoid the risks of cyber attacks; while also focusing on urging agencies and units to review vulnerabilities and signs of attacks.

As for online fraud, AIS will organise a communications campaign to raise people's awareness, implement solutions, such as putting into operation a portal for people's information security, and developing a page to provide information on typical scams to help people recognise the current fraud methods in Việt Nam and beyond. — VNS

