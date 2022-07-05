Travis Perkins plc reports progress against decarbonisation targets
NORTHAMPTON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Perkins plc, which is a leading partner to the construction industry and the UK’s largest distributor of building materials, has announced that the Group is making good progress against the ambitious Science Based Targets initiative (‘SBTi’) accredited carbon reduction targets announced by the Group last year.
The implementation of carbon data reporting, introduction of alternative fuel technologies and electric charging points, and the roll out of a more efficient fleet management system are driving the first phase of carbon reduction for the Group's fleet.
Combined with a driver incentive scheme to get more miles to the gallon, these measures have helped reduce the carbon emissions associated with the Group’s vehicle deliveries to customers by 5% over a 24-month period*.
Moving to a 100% renewable electricity tariff in November 2021 is now generating 1,000 tonnes less carbon emissions per month across the Group’s UK based operations, and to mitigate emissions of the company’s estate further, the installation of energy saving solutions, such as utilising LED lighting and solar panels is well under way.
The business is also working closely with colleagues, customers and suppliers to help reduce the carbon footprint of its supply chain, in particular in-use emissions from products sold and the embodied carbon in products, as part of the broader Scope 3 emissions commitment. This includes the upskilling of colleagues, sales and commercial in particular, as well as supplier forums to educate, engage and work with them on the collation of carbon data and the development of targets for their own businesses.
There are also a number of fleet initiatives in the pipeline that will significantly reduce carbon emissions for the future, including the continued rollout of electric fork lift trucks and sustainably sourced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a replacement fuel for diesel in vehicles. HVO, which can reduce carbon dioxide by up to 90% compared to diesel, is now available across 30 branches and will soon support over 200 vehicles. Travis Perkins plc sees this as a stepping stone in the implementation of its net zero carbon plan.
“As a leader in the industry, we see it as our responsibility to help our customers and suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint in our supply chain so we can help build better communities.
“Our colleagues have shown great drive and determination to support this agenda, and this, combined with the investment in and implementation of a whole raft of initiatives, has led to strong progress, and shows that our ambitious SBTi accredited targets are achievable. They remain consistent with the 1.5 degree pathway of the Paris Agreement, and are very much in line with the clear roadmaps we have published for the delivery of our plans,” explained CFO Alan Williams, who is the Group Leadership Team Sponsor for decarbonisation.
Photographs:
High resolution images are available here
Fleet carbon emissions improvement*
The fleet carbon reduction improvement has been based on the average across multiple weight ranges and vehicle types over a reference period of 2019 - 2021.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins is the UK’s leading distributor of building materials to trade customers and the leading partner to the construction industry. The Group operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders’ Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils market (Keyline), heating and ventilation (BSS) and drylining and insulation (CCF), and many more. With annual revenues of £4.6bn, the Group employs over 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, see www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk
Corporate Communications
The implementation of carbon data reporting, introduction of alternative fuel technologies and electric charging points, and the roll out of a more efficient fleet management system are driving the first phase of carbon reduction for the Group's fleet.
Combined with a driver incentive scheme to get more miles to the gallon, these measures have helped reduce the carbon emissions associated with the Group’s vehicle deliveries to customers by 5% over a 24-month period*.
Moving to a 100% renewable electricity tariff in November 2021 is now generating 1,000 tonnes less carbon emissions per month across the Group’s UK based operations, and to mitigate emissions of the company’s estate further, the installation of energy saving solutions, such as utilising LED lighting and solar panels is well under way.
The business is also working closely with colleagues, customers and suppliers to help reduce the carbon footprint of its supply chain, in particular in-use emissions from products sold and the embodied carbon in products, as part of the broader Scope 3 emissions commitment. This includes the upskilling of colleagues, sales and commercial in particular, as well as supplier forums to educate, engage and work with them on the collation of carbon data and the development of targets for their own businesses.
There are also a number of fleet initiatives in the pipeline that will significantly reduce carbon emissions for the future, including the continued rollout of electric fork lift trucks and sustainably sourced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a replacement fuel for diesel in vehicles. HVO, which can reduce carbon dioxide by up to 90% compared to diesel, is now available across 30 branches and will soon support over 200 vehicles. Travis Perkins plc sees this as a stepping stone in the implementation of its net zero carbon plan.
“As a leader in the industry, we see it as our responsibility to help our customers and suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint in our supply chain so we can help build better communities.
“Our colleagues have shown great drive and determination to support this agenda, and this, combined with the investment in and implementation of a whole raft of initiatives, has led to strong progress, and shows that our ambitious SBTi accredited targets are achievable. They remain consistent with the 1.5 degree pathway of the Paris Agreement, and are very much in line with the clear roadmaps we have published for the delivery of our plans,” explained CFO Alan Williams, who is the Group Leadership Team Sponsor for decarbonisation.
Photographs:
High resolution images are available here
Fleet carbon emissions improvement*
The fleet carbon reduction improvement has been based on the average across multiple weight ranges and vehicle types over a reference period of 2019 - 2021.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins is the UK’s leading distributor of building materials to trade customers and the leading partner to the construction industry. The Group operates market leading businesses, including Travis Perkins Builders’ Merchants, Toolstation and a number of specialists in the civils market (Keyline), heating and ventilation (BSS) and drylining and insulation (CCF), and many more. With annual revenues of £4.6bn, the Group employs over 20,000 colleagues across the UK, but also in France and Benelux through Toolstation. The company has a proud heritage that spans over 200 years. For more information, see www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk
Corporate Communications
Travis Perkins plc
+441604592307 ext.
communications@travisperkins.co.uk