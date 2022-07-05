International Aircraft Dealers Association Continues to Grow its Membership
IADA’s insistence on a strict Code of Ethics and the organization’s exclusive and sophisticated online marketplace have been strong catalysts for the growth of the organization and our effectiveness”USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has grown in both size and effectiveness over the past 18 months. Now in its fourth year since rebranding as an international organization in 2018, IADA has reached new heights in overall membership.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
Spurred on by attractive programs and its members' professionalism in an erratic airplane marketplace, during the past 18 months IADA has added an international OEM and signed up six new IADA-Accredited dealer members and 21 Verified Products and Services members.
IADA's roster now includes seven OEMs, 50 dealers, and 76 Products and Services members. For a complete list of all IADA members go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
Code of Ethics, Online Marketplace
“Clearly, IADA’s fundamental insistence on a strict Code of Ethics and the organization’s exclusive and sophisticated AircraftExchange, our online marketplace, have been strong catalysts for the growth of the organization and our effectiveness,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “In addition, our accreditation and certification processes, regulatory processes and the IADA Foundation, all have also greatly contributed to the organization’s growth and industry presence,” he added.
Formed more than 30 years ago, IADA promotes growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. The organization offers the world's only ethics-based accreditation program for dealers and the only certification program for individual brokers. IADA’s Products and Services members undergo and pass a rigorous verification process that ensures ethical compliance and professional expertise.
Strong OEM Representation
With the addition in 2021 of Airbus Corporate Jets as an OEM member of IADA, there are now seven OEMs participating in the activities of the organization. The other OEMs include Bombardier, Dassault Falcon Jet Corp., Embraer Executive Jets, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Honda Aircraft Company and Textron Aviation.
IADA’s roster of accredited dealers reads like a Who’s Who of leading business aircraft transaction experts, with experience throughout the world. They employ certified aircraft brokers located across North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia. IADA’s verified Products and Service members handle a wide range of transactional and aircraft support categories.
A popular product of IADA is its AircraftExchange, the only aircraft listing site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet strenuous accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for all categories of business aircraft. For more information about AircraftExchange, go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
Solid Philanthropic Emphasis
The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is committed to offering financial support to aspiring students and young professionals while also helping aviation related charities in a time of need. The IADA Business Aviation Scholarship, funded by the foundation was established to benefit university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically, within the corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal and insurance community. Recently, to help support those displaced by the war in Ukraine, the IADA Foundation pledged $10,000 to a Romanian orphanage that is also providing support to Ukrainian refugees.
For more information about IADA go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 /316-558-8578
email us here