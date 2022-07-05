KEITH SHIRI NAMED AMAA JURY PRESIDENT 2022
The Africa Film Academy, the organizers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards – also known as AMAA, AMA Awards or the AMAAs- the premier and the most prestigious film award in Africa is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Shiri as the president of the AMAA 2022 Jury. Keith Shiri, an international film curator and program advisor to several international film festivals will now lead other respected curators and renowned filmmakers that make up the AMAA Jury.
“We are excited to welcome Keith Shiri, a founding juror at the AMAA and a promoter of African art and film as the president of the AMAA 2022 Jury,” said Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Founder of the Africa Film Academy. “Keith’s experience and vast knowledge of African Films which has spanned over 2 decades coupled with his expertise which has seen him serve in different international organizations made him a great fit for this position. We look forward to continuing our strong ties with the board of jurors at the academy under his leadership.” Keith's appointment was announced by the Africa Film Academy during a media briefing in the UK on the activities of the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards to be hosted by Lagos State in October 2022
Keith will now preside over the Academy Jury 2022.
Steve Ayorinde, a renowned film, and art critic who has served as the president of the AMAA 20/21 Jury.
Keith is presently curating the Icons of the Africa Centre Series for the legendary London-based cultural institution.
He is also a consultant on film business development for the International Trade Centre (ITC), an agency of the United Nations that is currently implementing an initiative to promote film exports from the Caribbean to the UK and European markets.
He was a member of the Berlinale World Cinema Fund from 2004-2007 and a trainer for Esodoc/EU (European Social Documentary), a programme for documentary filmmakers. He has served as an expert advisor for the EU-ACP programme for the ACP cinema and on the advisory board of New York’s Focus Features Africa First Programme, which supported young African filmmakers through its mentorship programme.
Since its establishment in 2005, the AMAAs have been consistent for 17 years. Every year, the Africa Film Academy (AFA) team works all year round to create a thriving and promising environment for creatives and filmmakers across Africa by recognizing filmmakers’ excellent works and nurturing many movie makers across the continent.
The purpose of the Africa Movie Academic Awards (AMAA) is to support and celebrate the brilliance of African filmmakers both at home and in the diaspora; recognize the excellence among professionals and non-professionals who have contributed to the African film industry.
