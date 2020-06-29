Masking Up Africa

AKI- Chinedu Ikedieze

Coalition of creatives come together to create awareness about the use of the masks to help flatten the curve

LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19: Creative Industry Professionals Launch ‘ Mask Up AFRICA Campaign,’ to Create Awareness on the use of Masks, Raise Funds to Supply Masks to UnderprivilegedProfessionals in the Creative Industry across the continent have united to launch the ‘Mask Up AFRICA’ campaign.The project is led by the Africa Film Academy, the curators of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) and the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, in partnership with Joyce Banda Foundation International and many other creative collaborators.According to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the initiative was inspired by a famous quote of the Rwanda President, His Excellency, Paul Kagame, who said: “Africa’s story has been written by others; we need to own our own problems and solutions, and write our story.”She noted that the ‘Mask Up campaign’ is a response to the present reality and aimed at helping Africa cope with the pandemic.“As COVID-19 continues to ravage the world, most African countries have been compelled to ease their lockdowns due to economic pressure. We are now in the community transmission phase and that is why most African governments have made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks before leaving home.“But the fact is that 422 million Africans who live below the poverty line of $1 per day, cannot afford a mask, and that is why this campaign is important especially as statistics have shown that wearing of masks does curb the spread of the virus.”The Coalition's objectives of the Mask Up AFRICA campaign is as follows:● To create awareness on the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.● To raise funds for the procurement and distribution of millions of masks across Africa with basic donations of at least USD$1 as the unit cost of a mask is about 50cents or N200 or CFA500 "Mask Up AFRICA coalition spokesperson Ms, Oyin Talabi added that clusters of tailors have begun to come together across the continent as work begins on the production of the masks."One million masks per country will be produced. This we believe is a way to empower SMES and help build our various internal economies as we invest in small businesses which are the backbone of any country."Apart from the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, Joyce Banda Foundation International, the other partners include : Charles Granville Company, Femmes et Prisons d'Africa, Pan African Film & Arts Festival, AFC Pan African Consortium, Bodyworks Nigeria, The New Mind, Truliving Africa, BBB Media, Mambokadzi African Media & Entertainment, while many others have indicated interests in joining this collective to make the campaign a huge success.The coalition calls on people to join the campaign simply by wearing a mask, making a 30-second video supporting the campaign, and showcasing the importance of mask-wearing. Post a picture of yourself wearing a mask on your social media page with the hashtag #MaskUpAfrica.You can also support the Mask Up AFRICA campaign by donating a dollar or more to help make the Masks and supply to the underprivileged. Donations can be made via https://ahadipay.com/cause/MaskUpAfrica&referral2745 or you can source for and donate masks that will be distributed by the coalition.We call on individuals and corporate bodies to key into this campaign as we enter another but critical phase of the fight against Coronavirus.For more information, please contact:Fatou.diawara@maskupafrica.orgFrancophone RegionRhoda.Mandaza@maskupafrica.orgSouthern African RegionOyin@MaskupAfrica.orgProject coordinator

