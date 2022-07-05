Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. wins 3rd Place in Junior Kart Championship at GYG Final

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited won 3rd place in Round 5 of the Junior Kart Championship at GYG in Wales.

“A very cool, calm, calculated drive from Lucas at the weekend. He showed great maturity for his age thinking about the overall championship,” Adrian Blantford said.

Saturday testing went well and the pace was very good. The team just couldn’t find the sweet spot for the kart setup and engine. The team was at this track for the first time, but Lucas gave great feedback and learned the track very quickly.

Steven Adriell, Director of Elite Capital & Co., added "Lucas is still suffering from his ribs due to the accident he had earlier which is affecting his performance as a driver. This is a matter of interest to Elite Capital & Co.'s management and the Lucas Blantford Racing team, not only on a racing level but on a personal level for Lucas as well. Therefore, a decision was made to have a doctor's second opinion at the request of Elite Capital to ensure his safety, and aid his recovery".

Sunday was race day, and again the team just couldn’t find the setup needed for optimum performance, and that showed in the long uphill straight at this track, as through the tight twisty section Lucas was the quickest. Lucas drove fantastically in the final and crossed the line in P3. Although he was disappointed, he saw the massive positives from the weekend and also closed the gap to the championship leader by 8 points.

Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, "Elite Capital & Co. and Lucas Blantford Racing Team are looking forward to more championship races and earning points in all rounds of motorsports."

About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

