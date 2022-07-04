YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY 10X GROUP ANNOUNCES EXPANSION ACROSS CALIFORNIA, TEXAS AND FLORIDA
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the nation’s fastest growing real estate brokerages, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR), is continuing its growth trajectory through the expansion of services throughout Texas, Florida and the brokerage’s home state of California. As part of this expansion, the company is inviting both new and veteran real estate agents and brokers who live and work in one of these three states the opportunity to join the YHSGR team. Interested real estate professionals are invited to attend a virtual “back stage tour of the team system” on Tuesday from 10AM to Noon PDT to learn about ground floor opportunities and receive a backstage tour of the company’s award-winning real estate sales system.
Within the last year, YHSGR’s California-based agents surpassed a collective $1 billion in real estate deals. The company has built and mastered an effective system of mentoring agents to achieve their goals, while offering clients guaranteed results. At YHSGR, agents have the opportunity to focus on client relationships while the company’s proprietary platform handles all logistics-centric tasks on the backend.
YHSGR agents receive many impressive benefits and support when they join the team. Most notably, the company’s agents do no cold calling, no door knocking and no prospecting. Additional benefits include an ongoing, predictable flow of leads; higher commission checks than competitive brokerages; pre-sold, motivated customers; and fast-paced growth. Importantly, YHSGR agents enjoy a rewarding income while working reasonable hours that allow them to focus on their families and pursue outside interests.
“After witnessing industry-leading success in California over the past year, it was a natural decision to begin looking towards other high-growth real estate markets, including Texas and Florida, because we have overflow of business in those new markets,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group. “In order to operate effectively in these new markets, it’s important that we bring on the right people with local knowledge and relationships in their respective hometowns. I’d encourage any and all ambitious real estate agents to attend our upcoming information session to learn more about this once in a lifetime opportunity.”
Interested agents and brokers can attend Tuesday’s free information session by pre-registering at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
