Muffler Joins The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, An Unusual Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
I’m excited to have the opportunity to use my music, combined with Ian’s extensive reporting, to spread the message further. I hope listeners will hear the stories of The Outlaw Ocean in my EP.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a thoughtful video, musician Muffler explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Muffler is a producer with serious credentials. He is one of the few producers who have had releases on almost all top drum ‘n’ bass labels including Hospital Records, Moving Shadow, Spearhead Records, DSCI4, Commercial Suicide, Program, Urban Takeover, SubHuman, SighCo Recordings and Unique Music Records.
His songs tell the stories of what actually happens within seafood companies, intending to bring awareness surrounding the final consumer products sold in stores.
“More than that, I hope this collaboration of thorough journalism and rich music paves the way to even more impactful storytelling,” Muffler said.
The musician from Finland composed an EP called “The Frontier Beyond” covering ambient and electronic style in his five songs.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Behind The Music: Muffler | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina