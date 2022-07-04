Free Rapid Access Counselling Expands To Eight New Locations

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1.498 million in annual funding to Family Services Saskatchewan (FSSK) to bring its free, rapid access counselling services to eight additional locations in the South and West Central regions of the province. This brings the total up to 31 communities in Saskatchewan that are receiving this walk-in mental health counselling service.

The program is available for individuals, couples and families needing support with mental health challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Connecting those in need of counselling services as soon as possible is crucial for improving the health of our communities," Moose Jaw Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley. "We welcome this important expansion of rapid counselling services throughout the province."

The Rapid Access Counselling Program will be provided by Moose Jaw Family Services on select days in Moose Jaw, Gravelbourg and Assiniboia. West Central Family Services will be based in Kindersley and deliver services in Biggar, Leader, Rosetown and Unity.

People will receive local help and will be connected to any on-going supports they may need.

"Reaching out to a counsellor is a big step for some," Family Services Saskatchewan Board Member and Family Service Regina CEO Shellie Pociuk said. "Having affordable and accessible support when you need it is crucial for keeping individuals and families safe."

The following 23 communities have been offering this service since 2019-20; Battleford, Estevan, Humboldt, Indian Head, Kamsack, Kelvington, Melfort, Nipawin, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon, Southey, Swift Current, Tisdale, Weyburn, Wynyard and Yorkton.

The Ministry of Health is investing a record-high total of $470 million for mental health and addictions services in 2022-23.

