HCM City to issue traceability codes for products 

VIETNAM, July 4 - Scanning QR Traceable Code - Photo: baochinhphu.vn

HCM CITY – HCM City plans to issue a list of goods with traceability codes with a goal to have at least 50 per cent of businesses in multiple sectors, such as vegetables, livestock, food and medicine, be able to exchange data with the traceability code system in Việt Nam and the world.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Huệ, deputy director of HCM City Department of Science and Technology, said that traceability is a matter that consumers have great concerns for besides a product’s standards and quality.

By establishing traceability, businesses can better monitor the production and distribution of products. This will help with the competitiveness of the product and the businesses domestically and internationally.

The city has also issued a plan to implement and manage goods traceability for the 2021-2025 period. – VNS