Flight With 230 Ukrainian Citizens Landing In Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2022

A humanitarian flight carrying 230 Ukrainian citizens will arrive in Saskatchewan this evening. The Boeing 787 flight direct from Warsaw, Poland is scheduled to land in Regina at 7:30 pm.

"Saskatchewan officials have been working with the Ukraine Embassy to Canada to co-ordinate assistance and support for Ukrainian citizens fleeing the ongoing war in their home country," MLA for Canora-Pelly and Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan-Ukraine Relations Terry Dennis said. "In true Saskatchewan spirit, a number of community groups, organizations and individuals have also been spending hours and hours preparing to help these Ukrainian families and individuals settle into life in our province."

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. With the arrival of this flight, more than 1,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began.

Passengers will receive temporary accommodations in Regina to provide them with access to key supports and information related to living in Saskatchewan. A settlement reception centre, with translators available, has been set up and will provide on-site personnel who will be able to issue Saskatchewan health cards, assist with setting up bank accounts, provide information about housing, employment, education, income assistance, community supports and more.

Information about available programs and services will continue to be available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis. A toll-free number, 1-833-613-0485, is also available to help displaced Ukrainians access information when they arrive in Saskatchewan. Inquiries can also be sent to ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca.

The donated flight was coordinated by Open Arms and Solidaire, humanitarian organizations working to support Ukrainian people. Saskatchewan is sending non-perishable food items, sleeping bags, medical supplies and other in-demand cargo items on the return flight to be distributed to Ukrainian people.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Matthew Glover

Executive Council

Regina

Phone: 306-787-2127

Email: matthew.glover@gov.sk.ca

Cell: 306-529-8160

