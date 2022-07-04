DCI and Coralville PD Investigate Gunshot Death of Three-Year-Old Child
July 4, 2022
UPDATE
CORALVILLE, Iowa - On the evening of Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 6:56 p.m., at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, three-year-old boy Damaria Sanders of Coralville died from apparent gunshot related injuries suffered earlier that same day inside his residence located within the 900-block of Boston Way in Coralville. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.
July 3, 2022
CORALVILLE, Iowa - At approximately 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, the Coralville Police Department was dispatched to an apartment within the Boston Way Apartment Complex in Coralville for reported gunshot injuries sustained by a three-year-old child. Upon emergency personnel arriving on scene, the child was transported via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where the child remains in critical condition.
The circumstances leading up to and immediately following the incident in question are being investigated by the Coralville Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
