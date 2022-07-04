Submit Release
DCI and Coralville PD Investigate Gunshot Death of Three-Year-Old Child

July 4, 2022

UPDATE

CORALVILLE, Iowa - On the evening of Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 6:56 p.m., at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, three-year-old boy Damaria Sanders of Coralville died from apparent gunshot related injuries suffered earlier that same day inside his residence located within the 900-block of Boston Way in Coralville. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

 

 

July 3, 2022

CORALVILLE, Iowa - At approximately 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, the Coralville Police Department was dispatched to an apartment within the Boston Way Apartment Complex in Coralville for reported gunshot injuries sustained by a three-year-old child. Upon emergency personnel arriving on scene, the child was transported via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where the child remains in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to and immediately following the incident in question are being investigated by the Coralville Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

