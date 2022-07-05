Motobyo is the New Tech-Driven Used Car Marketplace that is Redefining How Consumers Buy and Sell Vehicles
Launching in Philadelphia this July – Motobyo, The Tech-Driven Used Car Marketplace Built for People Who Want to Enjoy Buying and Selling Cars Again.
Motobyo has created an unparalleled level of individual empowerment by providing consumers with access to services and resources, streamlining the vehicle buying/selling process.
In Motobyo, we’ve designed a business model that is asset-free and assures car buyers and sellers that their objectives are our top priority.”HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motobyo, the tech-driven, peer-to-peer used car marketplace, is redefining how consumers buy and sell their vehicles.
— Ron Averett, Motobyo CEO
The company has created an unparalleled level of individual empowerment by providing consumers with access to services and resources, streamlining the vehicle buying/selling process.
For sellers, Motobyo has an instant cash offer tool allowing for an immediate sale. For those looking to get the most for their vehicle, a listing on Motobyo's proprietary auction platform attracts qualified bidders, generating the potential for a higher sale price.
For buyers, Motobyo has a variety of desirable vehicles as well as access to services such as auto financing, warranty protection, insurance, and DMV services all through our platform. Buyers can rest assured that they’ll have complete transparency and guidance throughout the entire process.
“In Motobyo, we’ve designed a business model that is asset-free and assures car buyers and sellers that their objectives are our top priority,” said Ron Averett, CEO of Motobyo. “We avoid a capital-intensive model that all online dealers face, as well as the bloated infrastructure costs that go along with vehicle inventory ownership. Our model creates opportunities for sellers to get more and buyers to pay less for quality used vehicles.”
Unlike existing online car dealers, Motobyo puts the power of our partnerships with best-in-class providers into the hands of our customers. Utilizing their expertise gives Motobyo the flexibility to be more responsive to each consumers’ needs.
The result is a Motobyo value proposition that both ensures the success of its consumers and employs an operating model that is flexible and scalable, setting a new benchmark for operating performance.
Initially launching in the Philadelphia market in July 2022, with plans for more markets soon, we invite you to visit our website today at http://www.Motobyo.com.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+ +1 215-266-5943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn