Nationwide Protests over the Rising Cost of Fuel Look Set to Bring Chaos to Major Roads Across the UK on July 4th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuel Protests are beginning to mount across the UK and are likely to get even more frequent in the coming months. FairFuelUK is aware of rolling road go slow demos in Yorkshire, M54, Essex, M5, A63, M180 and other roads across the UK. These are to take place on Monday July 4th.
Howard Cox Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign says: "These are not just demonstrations against the record excruciatingly high petrol and diesel prices that rise each and every day. They are also about the sickening chronic manipulation of pump prices and the complete lack of scrutiny by our out of touch Government, in allowing unchecked petrol and diesel profiteering to run rife."
"And at the same time this allegedly self proclaiming low taxation Conservative Government is wallowing in £3billion of extra VAT in just the last year alone. All due to these record unaffordable prices. They continue to be in denial, a state of torpor and seem clueless in reducing the pain of the crippling cost of living crisis."
"With UK petrol prices currently 20p more than the average across 35 European countries and Diesel 25p more, Rishi Sunak must cut Fuel Duty by at least 20p and introduce PumpWatch before the economy is ruined even more."
"There are so many evidential examples of obvious pump price exploitation in the last 20 years, but during Covid years and since the onset of the Ukrainian crisis, the big fuel supply chain businesses have reached the lowest of lows in ripping off UK drivers at will."
Here are just a few examples of repeated profiteering:
* In June, the wholesale price of petrol fell 14.9p per litre, but the pump price rocketed by 17.4p. Had this wholesale fall been honestly passed onto drivers, petrol would now be in the 170’s per litre, not the average we now see at over 191p per litre.
* In the last 20 years, here in the UK, Diesel has always been priced higher than petrol. Whereas in the rest of the world, diesel is invariably cheaper than unleaded. So, it’s no surprise that derv continues to be seen as easy pickings for the greedy faceless oil companies, wholesalers and multiple forecourt owners.
* Since June 1st wholesale diesel increased 3.5p yet retail price rose much more by 16.1p per litre.
* Since June 14th, diesel wholesale prices dropped 7.2p per litre, yet filling up costs increased by 8.1p.
* Between 2012 to 2019 retail margins per litre averaged for petrol 9.1p per litre and diesel 10.9p. Since 2019 to date, covering the Covid period and with the onset of the Ukrainian conflict, average yearly petrol margins increased 91% and diesel by up to 89%.
FairFuelUK is URGENTLY calling for:
1.) A Fuel Duty Cut of at least 20p per litre
2.) Create a Pump Pricing Watchdog we call PumpWatch
3.) Ensure the CMA enquiry investigates the pump pricing process throughout the fuel supply chain, don't just look at retailers.
Data sourced from the RAC Foundation, Global Petrol Prices, Petrol Prices.com and FairFuelUK Supporters Panel.
Media Contact: Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign and the Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers -
Contact details : howard@fairfueluk.com Tel: 0751542161
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £160bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £2.40+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 12 years, this award winning campaign is funded by the RHA, and previously by Logistics UK and other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and many others.
