Minister for Defence to visit international air exercise in Såtenäs

SWEDEN, July 4 - On 4–6 July, the Swedish and British Air Forces conduct a joint exercise at Skaraborg Air Force Wing (F 7) in Såtenäs. Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist will visit the exercise on 5 July.

The exercise includes planes such as the JAS 39 Gripen and the Eurofighter Typhoon, and takes place within the framework of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

The JEF is led by the UK, and partner nations include both Sweden and Finland. In light of their applications for NATO membership, a series of JEF exercises will be held in Sweden and Finland in the second half of the year.

“When the defence ministers from the JEF partner nations met in Oslo in June, they all expressed strong support for Sweden’s and Finland’s applications to join NATO. Other partner nations also promised to increase their presence in the Baltic Sea region while Sweden and Finland wait to become NATO members. This exercise is an important part of that presence,” says Mr Hultqvist.

Mr Hultqvist will attend a press conference at F 7 on 5 July. Participants will assemble in the reception area at 10.45.

Journalists can register with their name and personal identity number by 4 July at 17.00 via email to f7-info@mil.se.

After the press conference, Mr Hultqvist will be available for individual interviews. Please see contact details of his press secretary below.

