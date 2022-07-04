Press Release: Situational Report (29th June to 01st July, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, July 4 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report commencing from 29th of June to 01st of July 2022, confirmed 31 positive cases. Of this number, there are 17 new community cases and 14 new imported cases, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,995.

While the country continues to be on alert level 1, it is important that we continue to heed public health advice to maintain good personal hygiene, to help to contain the spread of the virus, and to prevent new infections. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. Eligible members of the public are requested to please visit the nearest hospital for their first or second dose, and booster shot.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 29th to 2:00pm July 01st, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.

SAMOA COVID-19 SITUATION Number of cases Total of new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 48 hrs. (both PCR and rapid antigen test – RAT from all sites*)

June 29 at 2pm – June 30 at 2pm: 2 new cases

June 30 at 2pm – July 01 at 2pm: 29 new cases 31 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022 14,848 Border Surveillance

Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases detected at the Port of Entry (POE) since November 2020

International POE:

Faleolo International Airport

NZ990 26th June – 8 positive cases

QF 333 28th June – 1 positive case

FJ255 28th June – 13 positive cases

Matautu Wharf

No cases detected 147 Cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases (border and community cases) 14,995 COVID-19 admissions

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases admitted to TTM Hospital since community transmission in March 17, 2022 – 283 admissions Total number of cases discharged from TTM hospital – 251 discharged home Currently in the last 24hrs – 0 inpatients

>0 patients in Isolation ward

>No ICU patients Total of new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 48 hrs.

June 29 at 2pm – June 30 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death

June 30 at 2pm – July 01 at 2pm: no new COVID-19 related death 0 Cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths since community transmission detected in March 17, 2022** 29 Rapid antigen testing (RAT) Cumulative number of RATs conducted (as of 01/07/22 at 02:00pm)*** 160,411

* The sites include all health facilities, private clinics, testing sites and self-reporting

**The death count is subject to change following full verification of all reported COVID-19 deaths from all health facilities.

Note: There are other deaths among registered cases that are not primarily caused by COVID-19.

***The test count is subject to change to data cleaning and when data becomes available