Squaretalk Congratulates Coro on Achieving Prestigious Cybersecurity Awards

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coro, the all-in-one cyber security platform for mid-market organizations, growing businesses, and lean IT teams, today announced the company has been given the prestigious Cutting Edge Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Market Leader SMB Cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Cyber threats are evolving and getting increasingly difficult to detect. Due to a lack of security expertise, staff, and budgets, mid-market companies are forced to choose between incredibly expensive solutions that only cover a small portion of the attacks they are facing. Coro has stepped up to bring enterprise-grade protection to businesses of all sizes and to defend the millions of businesses that have been overlooked by the cyber security sector by addressing the three hurdles that have plagued the industry in the past: cost, complexity, and the requirement for dedicated cyber security staff.

Coro's all-in-one cyber security platform is used by over 5,000 mid-market enterprises in areas such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others to safeguard their operations.

As a part of their go-to-market strategy, Coro leverages Squaretalk’s innovative technologies with full integration of all VoIP tools, enhancing internal processes which increase Coro's performance and results.

“When it comes to cyber security, companies need to take a proactive approach. Coro has been providing leading-edge technology and solutions to protect customers from online threats and cybercrime and it is an honor for us to have been a part of the company's journey from 2019,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. “We are happy to be a part of Coro’s success and we look forward to helping them achieve new awards,” he added.

"Coro is grateful to have a strong partnership with Squaretalk for the last three years. One of our main outbound strategies is through outbound outreach to IT professionals across North America. Part of the effort of trying to help as many SMB/Es we come across is done over the phone. With having both remote/hybrid and on-site reps, Squaretalk helps Coro have a unified VoIP solution that helps everyone across the board, and meets both, professional and regulatory requirements," said Jay Strausberg, VP of Global Sales Development at Coro.

About Coro

Coro is one of the fastest-growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing all-in-one protection that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communication platform for user-centric companies, providing businesses with solutions they need to communicate smoothly with their customers and fuel business growth.

Founded in 2010, Squaretalk is a multinational technology company with a presence in Israel, Bulgaria, and worldwide coverage.

