2022 Summer Activities - Cancellation of classes starting in July

MACAU, July 4 - In response to changes in epidemic situation in Macao and in order to cooperate with the SAR government on epidemic prevention and control work, regarding 2022 summer activities organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Sports Bureau, all classes that start on or before 31st July will be cancelled. The organisers will notify participants of the relevant arrangements and matters relating to refund via an SMS. For classes starting in August, dynamic research and judgment will be made depending on the development of the epidemic and relevant arrangements will be announced in advance. It is hoped that the public can understand.

The latest news will be announced on the summer activity website: www.summeractivity.gov.mo. For inquiries, please call the summer activity hotline at 28822779.