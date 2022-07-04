Arrangement for MGTO’s public services between 4 – 8 July

MACAU, July 4 - Following the Guideline on Work Arrangements for Public Entities between 4 – 8 July issued by Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) and in its continuous commitment to the SAR Government’s measures against COVID-19, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) offers limited services from 4 to 8 July 2022, with the arrangements as follows:

Advance appointment for license and supervision-related formalities

During office hours between 4 – 8 July, to reduce flux and crowding of people and hence the risk of virus spread, individuals must schedule an advance appointment online before their visit to MGTO on the 18th Floor of Hotline Building for formalities of license and supervision-related matters. They must also arrive for pertinent services promptly as scheduled. To schedule appointments: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/booking/index.php?lang=1.

MGTO’s reception counter offers limited service at the 12th floor of Hotline Building, where a document collection box is placed for the public to submit documents. Upon entry to MGTO’s area, individuals are kindly required to wear mask, scan the venue code, have their temperature checked and present their Macao Health Code in green.

Preferred use of online services

MGTO’s online service platforms operate as usual providing the following services: license renewal for travel agencies, various applications for tour guide cards, online submission of travel agencies’ quarterly reports, price lists and room rate declaration. Individuals are advised to opt for the above online services as a preference.

Temporary closure of Tourist Information counters

At present, operation is suspended for all the Tourist Information counters of MGTO while the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building remain closed to the public. The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours remain suspended until further announcement.

MGTO’s Tourism Hotline operates round the clock

MGTO's Tourism Hotline (853) 2833 3000 maintains its 24-hour operator service to tend to tourism-related enquiries. In accordance with the pandemic contingency plan, MGTO takes part in the work to support the fight against the pandemic while carrying out various arrangements for division of staff in groups and work at different locations, to maintain its major service and work from the impact of COVID-19. The Office sincerely appreciates residents and visitors for their understanding and cooperation.