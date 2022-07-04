All nucleic acid testing stations are running smoothly. Residents are called on to make reservations for using the newly added testing stations to avoid gatherings

Submit Release
MACAU, July 4 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the Response Coordination Center) stated that the fourth round of the citywide nucleic acid test started at 09:00 a.m. today (4th July). All testing stations are generally operating smoothly. 10 new general testing stations (Macao Baptist College, Yee Hong Activity Centre of Macao Jiangmen Communal Society, Lok Yeung Day Care Centre for the Elderly of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau, Son Vo Medical Centre, Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section), Escola Tong Nam (Secondary Section), MGM Macau’s Grand Ballroom, Navy Yard No.1 and No. 2, Sheng Kung Hui Taipa Youth and Family Integrated Service Centre, Hou Kong Middle School - Primary Section) have recently been established. There are still a large number of reservation places at the said new general testing stations and the waiting time is shorter than other stations. Residents are urged to make reservations for using the above-mentioned testing stations to avoid gatherings and reduce the risk of infection.

In addition, 2 mobile nucleic acid test sampling vehicles are provided for residents to make reservations. Priority queues are available for the caring targets who have made a reservation. The arrangements are as follows: one vehicle will be parked at Riviera Macau Terminal (Alm. Sérgio/Riviera Macau), from 09:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 4th, 6th, 8th July, and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 5th , 7th and 9th July; the other vehicle will be parked at Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane, (Avenida 5 de Outubro – Coloane), from 09:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 4th, 6th, 8th July respectively; at Hac Sa Park (Coloane Estrada Nova de Hac Sá Macau) from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 5th , 7th and 9th July respectively. Residents should pay attention to it.

