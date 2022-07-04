A total of 2 tubes of mixed samples tested positive as of 15:00 in the 4th round of Citywide NAT; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 4 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the 4th round of Citywide NAT Programme has been launched at 09:00 today (4 July). As of 15:00 today (4 July), a total of 2 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 2 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao (caring station) 4 July around 06:11 Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium 4 July around 11:44

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, they should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day after the day of sampling until 9 July, and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.