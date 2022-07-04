Five RAT kits to be distributed for each participating resident in Round 4 of Citywide NAT; Some RAT kits come in pack of five

MACAU, July 4 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, in round 4 of the Citywide NAT, each participating resident will be given 5 sets of rapid antigen test (RAT) kits. The distributed test kits, which come from various brands, may have different package size (e.g. single test pack or 5 tests pack). If there is any doubt regarding the number of test kits provided, residents may consult the staff at the sampling station upon collection of relevant materials.

The Centre reminds that residents who have one RAT kit remaining should keep it properly for use before going out for sampling. Besides, after the day of taking the first mass test of this week, the public must undergo a rapid antigen test every day until 9 July.

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, the concerned individual should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and reporting the result through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.