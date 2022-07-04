Ethical Fashion Market Players Focus On Reducing Carbon Footprint Through Latest Market Trends

Ethical Fashion Market 2022 - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the ethical fashion market are recycling and upcycling in order to reduce wastage. Recycling reduces the consumption of energy and raw materials used in the manufacturing process. In Upcycling, the discarded materials out of the manufacturing process are used to create a high-quality product. According to the ethical fashion market analysis, it can significantly reduce wastage by using all the deadstock and gently used fabric to create new apparels. It can be done using used clothes too, which helps in re-fashioning many of the clothes into different styles. By minimizing or reducing the waste materials in manufacturing, companies can also see a positive effect in their revenues. Companies like Hipsters For Sisters’ make their products entirely with recycled, upcycled, or deadstock materials. Nike’s Flyleather is made out of at least 50% recycled leather fiber which reduces their carbon footprint significantly. Rubymoon, a non-profit swimwear, active wear manufacturing company is manufacturing swimwear and gym wear using fishing nets, plastic bottles taken from the ocean this has reduced the company’s carbon footprint by 42%. Veja, a France-based footwear and accessories company that manufacture sneakers using fabric made from recycled plastic bottle, to manufacture a pair of vega sneakers 3 plastic bottles are needed.

The ethical fashion market size is expected to grow from $6.35 billion in 2020 to $10.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the growing awareness about using ethical fashion for sustainability. The ethical fashion market share is expected to grow from $10.11 billion in 2025 to $15.58 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Increasing awareness about the importance of ethical fashion is expected to drive the ethical fashion market growth going forward. Globally, there has been increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of pollution caused by apparel manufacturing. Annually, apparel manufacturing releases around 1.2 billion tons of greenhouse gases. One truckload of clothes is either sent to landfills or burned every second. Besides, only 1% of clothes are recycled into new ones. All these factors are contributing to the increasing pollution levels and making it necessary for customers to focus on sustainability.

Major players covered in the global ethical fashion industry are Eileen Fisher, Reformation, H&M Conscious (H&M Group), Levi Strauss & Co., Everlane.

TBRC’s ethical fashion global market report is segmented by product into organic, man-made/regenerated, recycled, natural, by type into fair trade, animal cruelty free, eco-friendly, charitable brands, by end-user into men, women, kids.

