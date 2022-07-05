OKAI Releases New fat-tire E-bike OKAI Ranger EB50 for the adventurous riders on all terrains
EINPresswire.com/ -- OKAI Releases New E-bike for the Adventurous Riders on All Terrains
OKAI, a global leader in the manufacturing of e-bikes and e-scooters, announces the release of the OKAI Ranger, its first fat-tire, smart and stylish e-bike. With top notch safety features, the power to conquer rough terrain, and a sleek, classic look, the versatile OKAI Ranger is an ideal fit for all e-biking needs, from weekday commuting to weekend adventuring.
The OKAI Ranger offers the best in performance, safety, and style:
Quick swap battery with 48V 940.8Wh made of durable Samsung batteries with a Smart Battery Management System protects the battery from over charges and short circuiting.
Exceptional riding performance with a BAFANG rear hub motor (48V 750w nominal power, 1000w peak power, 85Nm torque and adjustable fork suspension. The 26” x 4” fat tires allow for a steady grip on uneven terrain, yet offer the comfort and rideability of thin tires.
Go far with a 45-mile range. The OKAI Ranger achieves speeds of up to 20 MPH on throttle, and up to 28 MPH on pedal through the OKAI app when the unlock speed function is activated.
LED touchscreen connects to a smart-control app to provide real time riding and bike information.
Clean, elegant design belies its power and ruggedness. Two color options, blue and black, and customizable ambient lighting on the sides make a personal statement.
“With our dominant presence in the sharing industry, OKAI has become a globally recognized brand on a mission to change urban mobility as we know it. We are committed to addressing the “first and last mile” transportation gaps with our world-class e-bike and e-scooter solutions, empowering people everywhere to navigate their communities in ways that are reliable, fun, and eco-friendly,” states Jiangtao Lu, CEO of OKAI
Robert Dennis, OKAI North America’s Director of Sales for its e-bike division, says, "In the OKAI Ranger, we deliver a great choice for consumers: a powerful and durable all-terrain e-bike at a very affordable price . As a cyclist and outdoor enthusiast myself, I love our brand’s vision and passion for serving this community,. I am excited to present our OKAI Ranger e-bike to clients all over North America."
OKAI is dedicated to bringing safe and smart e-bikes and e-scooters to everyone. OKAI officially introduced itself to the American consumer market at the recent 2022 CES show held in Las Vegas. In Spring 2022, OKAI hit the commuter e-bike market with the launch of the OKAI Stride, and now with the OKAI Ranger, the company continues its commitment to creating innovative transportation solutions and fun outdoor experiences.
The OKAI Ranger will be available for $1999 plus tax through its official website (www.OKAI.co). North American retailers and dealers should contact OKAI Inc. for all sales inquiries at contact@OKAI.co
About OKAI
OKAI is here to impact your life, not your carbon footprint.
OKAI has a rich tradition of delivering top-notch micro-mobility solutions with a multinational team of more than 17 years experience serving the industry. Thanks to exceptional capabilities in designing, R&D, manufacturing, quality assurance, testing and customer service, OKAI has built a commanding market presence in Europe and North America as one of the world's largest e-scooter and e-bike sharing service providers.
Further information:
Find OKAI Ranger here: https://bit.ly/3IfxGEM
Bike specification sheet upon request.
Ruth Ren
OKAI
+1 415-205-9150
contact@OKAI.co
