OKAI Announces Launch of its First Consumer Smart e-Bike OKAI STRIDE

The biggest sharing vehicle provider, OKAI consolidates its footprint in the consumer e-bike market with the launch of its first smart e-bike OKAI STRIDE.POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKAI, a global leader in light electric vehicles today announces the consumer launch of OKAI STRIDE, the company’s first smart e-bike designed to take the e-biking experience to a new level altogether. Some of the top features of the product include a 40 MI range, top speed of 28 mph, battery capacity of 460.8 Wh, and a maximum power of 750W. Most importantly, unlike most other e-bikes available on the market, this step through electric bike can be controlled effortlessly by users via their mobile phones.
OKAI has a rich tradition of delivering top-notch micro-mobility solutions covering both hardware and software. Over the years, the company has built its reputation as one of the largest e-scooter and e-bike sharing service providers. With a multinational team of over one thousand employees, its exceptional capabilities in designing, R&D, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing have helped it build a significant market presence in Europe and North America. OKAI stepped into the consumer e-scooter market in 2021 and is now all set to take the consumer e-bike market by storm with the launch of OKAI STRIDE.
Some of the most compelling features of OKAI STRIDE include:
1. Smart app allows users to adjust a number of settings just by pairing their bikes to the app, including locking the bike, adjusting the ride mode/regen braking, locating it, turning the lights on and off, tracking the current and previous rides, and running diagnostics. Most importantly, if the bike ever gets stolen, it can’t be controlled by others' phones because the app binds the bike to the owners’.
2. Excellent built quality with world-class components such as LG battery cells, Shimano gear transmission, Bafang motor, Tretko brake system, and more
3. Smart colored display with NFC Tapping Lock/Unlock function.
4. Integrated battery makes the whole vehicle look clean and neat, and battery swapping is super easy and convenient. The step through design makes the bike easy to use and operate for all types of riders.
Riding an e-bike instead of using a gas or diesel-powered vehicle cuts down on an individual's contribution to air pollution and greenhouse gasses, helping make the world’s air cleaner and better for all. This is why electric bikes have quickly emerged as the most preferred alternative for environmentally responsible commuters. So far, OKAI’s electric scooters have been instrumental in reducing the emission of approximately 88,500,000 gallons of gasoline and 529,200,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide.
“We are super excited to introduce our first smart electric bike to the consumer market,” Said Lu, CEO of OKAI. “At OKAI, we strongly believe that if we want to de-carbonize the world, transportation needs to change and we are proud to play a role in creating environmentally friendly, convenient, technological, and intelligent vehicles that not only provide entertainment and mobility, but also provide the best mobility experience for our customers.”
OKAI STRIDE is now up for sale via the company’s website for an introductory price of $1599 only. The product will be available soon in physical stores across the country as well as on several popular online platforms.
To take home the exciting OKAI STRIDE smart e-bike, please visit: https://bit.ly/3j0DohJ
About OKAI: OKAI is a globally recognized brand on a mission to change urban mobility as we know it. Empowering people everywhere to navigate cities, campuses, and communities in fun, safe and simple ways, OKAI addresses the 'first and last mile' problem, manufacturing and retailing world-class light electric vehicles that redefine mobility.
Impact your life, not your carbon footprint.
