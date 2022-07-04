Gambling Market Trends Include Advanced Technology For An Improved Customer Experience

Gambling Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of augmented and virtual reality is a popular trend shaping the gambling market outlook. Augmented and virtual reality helps in designing an entirely new environment and new reality for the players. Gambling is being modified using attractive AR and VR technology and several gaming companies have launched games based on augmented reality within a few years. In July 2021, XR Casino introduced its first ever cross technology multiplayer online gambling platform using extended reality including augmented reality and mixed reality. The new mixed reality platform will allow multiplayers to play XR casino games with each other using different devices.

The gambling industry growth is expected to be driven by the legalization of gambling activities in both developed and developing countries. In September 2020, the German government had announced its decision to allow online casino games in the country, within a strict regulatory framework, Glücksspielneuregulierungstaatsvertrag (GlüneuRStV). The regulation came into force in July 2021. The Law Commission of India has urged the government of India to legalize sports betting in the country. According to the gambling market research, the legalization of gambling activities such as sports betting will push the demand for gambling, driving the market.

The gambling market size is expected to grow from $465.76 billion in 2020 to $674.70 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The gambling market share is expected to grow from $674.70 billion in 2025 to $895.72 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Major players covered in the global gambling industry are China Welfare Lottery, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, MGM Resorts International, Crown Resorts, Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gambling market will be Middle East and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 10.8% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 10.1% and 9.9% respectively.

TBRC’s gambling market report is segmented by type into casino, lotteries, sports betting, others, by channel type into offline, online, virtual reality (VR).

Gambling Market 2022 - By Type (Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting), By Channel Type (Offline, Online, Virtual Reality (VR)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a gambling market overview, forecast gambling market size and growth for the whole market, gambling market segments, geographies, gambling market trends, gambling market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

