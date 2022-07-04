Global Artificial Turf Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the artificial turf market size is expected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2021 to $4.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global artificial turf market size is expected to grow to $6.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The replacement of natural grass with artificial turf in sports stadiums is expected to propel the growth of the artificial turf market.

The artificial turf market consists of sales of artificial turf/grass by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass and replace it. It is used in arenas for sports that are normally played on grass. Artificial turf does not require any kind of practice such as irrigation, trimming, and pesticides, but it requires low-cost maintenance compared to natural grass. It is made from eco-friendly materials and can be used in all kinds of weather. The high durability and all-weather utility of artificial turf make it a popular choice for commercial and residential purposes such as landscaping and lawns.

Global Artificial Turf Market Trends

Technological advancement and continuous innovations are shaping the artificial turf market. This trend is being followed by the companies operating in the turf or grass industry to provide exceptional quality and real value for their customers with standout products including unmatched lifetime warranties, commitment to sustainability and the industry's leading safety ratings.

Global Artificial Turf Market Segments

By Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Others

By Installation: Flooring, Wall Cladding

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Sports

By Geography: The global artificial turf market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides artificial turf global market overviews, artificial turf global market analysis and artificial turf market forecast market size and growth, artificial turf global market share, artificial turf global market segmentation and geographies, artificial turf global market players, artificial turf market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The artificial turf market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Artificial Turf Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DowDuPont, Tarkett, Victoria PLC, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Matrix Turf, Nurteks Hali, Limonta, Challenger Turf Inc., ForeverLawn, K&B JUNWOO Co. Ltd., GreenFields BV, Hatko Sport, CoCreation Grass Co Ltd, and SIS Pitches.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

