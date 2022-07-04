The 2026 Energy Efficient Technologies Market Would Total $415 Billion, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of 311 Energy Efficient Technologies submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (317 pages, 232 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Energy Efficient Technologies & Markets – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, concludes that the 2022–2030 market growth is driven by the following factors:
• End users and investors are ready to invest in energy efficiency projects
• Availability of key Energy Efficient technologies, and their cost-performance improvement at a fast pace
• Multi-trillion business opportunities that presents the Energy Efficient market
• public support
• Government subsidies and investments
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible
The report contains a thorough analysis of 6 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 311 markets.
According to the report, increased investments in energy efficiency occupies a significant role in climate change mitigation strategies.
What does the Energy Efficient Technologies & Markets – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Energy Efficient market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 6 Energy Efficient Technologies:
• Bioenergy
• Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)
• Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)
• Air Source Heat Pumps
• Passive Green Buildings
• Big Data & A.I.
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Advanced Cyclone Systems, S.A., Altura Associates, Inc., ANDRITZ (Austria), BRUKS Siwertell, BSH Home Appliances, Carrier Corporation, Compte.R. (France), Daikin Industries Ltd., Detroit Stoker Company, Electrolux , Electrolux SEB, Energy Innovations (UK), Evergreen Engineering, Garioni Naval (Italy), General Electric (USA), Haier, Hangzhou Boiler (China), HEITRONICS, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co. Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited, Interra Global Corporation, John King Chains USA, Johnson Controls International plc, Justsen Energiteknik (Denmark), Kingspan Group plc, Kohlbach Group (Austria), LAMBION Energy Solutions (Germany), LG, Magtor , Midea, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NetZero Buildings, NIBE Industrier AB, Panasonic Corporation, Polytechnik (Austria), ProcessBarron, Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Thermotechnology Corporation), Rockwool Group, Sage Electrochromics, Inc., Schneider Electric, Shanghai Industrial Boiler (China), Siemens AG, Solatube International Inc., Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG, SunPower Corporation, The Glen Dimplex Group, Torxx Kinetic Pulverizer, Viessmann Group, Wellons (USA), Western Power (China), Whirlpool, Wolf Material Handling Systems, Wuxi Huaguang Boiler (China), Xtratherm Limited, Zhengzhou Boiler (China)
Related Reports:
Global Warming Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts
Renewable Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies – 2022-2032
HSRC™ is an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm specializing in Homeland Security, Transformational Technologies, High Growth and Climate Change markets. HSRC offers premium market off-the-shelf and custom reports. HSRC provides quantified B2B and B2G research on hundreds of high-growth niche opportunities, which can impact about 12,000 global companies' revenues. Currently servicing 2500 customers worldwide, including 40% of global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies as clients.
Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900, www.hsrc.biz
Contact us at: info@hsrc.biz
Dan Inbar
HSRC
+1 2024550966
dinbar@hsrc.biz